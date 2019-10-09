Pixie Lott dazzles as she walks red carpet at Greed premiere

Pixie Lott stole the show as she arrived at the premiere of new film Greed in a metallic mini-dress.

The singer, who appears in the satirical film, looked every inch the star as she walked the red carpet in London in the short gold dress and a matching jacket with black lapels.

Pixie Lott (PA)

She wore her blonde hair pulled back with tendrils hanging around her face, and towering black heels completed the fun look.

Greed – which stars Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson and Asa Butterfield – was screened as part of the London Film Festival.

It is due to be released in the UK in November.