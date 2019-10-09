Advertising
Pixie Lott dazzles as she walks red carpet at Greed premiere
The singer wore gold to the screening.
Pixie Lott stole the show as she arrived at the premiere of new film Greed in a metallic mini-dress.
The singer, who appears in the satirical film, looked every inch the star as she walked the red carpet in London in the short gold dress and a matching jacket with black lapels.
She wore her blonde hair pulled back with tendrils hanging around her face, and towering black heels completed the fun look.
Greed – which stars Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson and Asa Butterfield – was screened as part of the London Film Festival.
It is due to be released in the UK in November.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.