Ozzy Osbourne assures fans he is ‘not dying’ as he postpones tour

Ozzy Osbourne has assured fans he is “not dying” and “not retiring” after suffering a fall, but confirmed he is postponing his European tour while he recovers.

The former Black Sabbath singer, 70, fell at home earlier this year, aggravating injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

He has now updated his fans on his progress in a video clip, and also shared an X-ray of his injuries.

“Well as you probably know or you may not know, the beginning of this year I had a bad fall,” he said.

“I just screwed all my vertebrae in my neck and had to have surgery.

“I’ve got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than in my car.”

He went on: “I’m not dying, I am recovering.

“It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.

“I am bored stiff of being stuck on a f****** bed all day.

“I can’t wait to get off my a** and get going again but you are just going to have to be a bit more patient.”

Osbourne said he had postponed his European tour “because I’m not ready”.

“I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do,” he said.

“When I do come back on the American tour I want to be 100% ready to come and knock your f****** socks off.”

The star also revealed that a new album was on the way.

He finished the message with a special thanks to his fans.

“I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you,” he said, joking: “Now will you f*** off and let me get better!”

A spokesperson for Osbourne said rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced in due course.