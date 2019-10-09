New presenters confirmed for I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp

Emily Atack and Adam Thomas have been unveiled as the new presenters of I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp.

Actress Atack, who was runner-up on the reality TV show last year, and 2016 jungle favourite Thomas are taking over after former hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash quit the programme.

Adam Thomas (Ian West/PA)

The newcomers will join comedian Joel Dommett on the ITV2 show.

Atack said: “I’m thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me.

“I’ve loved working with Joel on Singletown, we’re like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy. The three of us are going to have the best time ever!”

Thomas said: “I can’t believe that I’m heading back to the jungle, this is something I never saw coming my way!

“I’m so excited to be reunited with my campmate Joel and to also work alongside Emily.

“We’re going to have so much fun… just keep me away from those spiders!”

Dommett joined the nightly live show in 2017 and said he was excited to be returning with “a new bunch of amigos”.

Joel Dommett (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I can’t wait to show Emily around and keep reminding Adam that I beat him in 2016,” he said.

“It’s such a huge privilege to do this show and I truly love it. I can’t wait to find out who we are watching!”

Executive producer Colin Hopkins added: “Joel, Emily and Adam literally can’t wait to get into the jungle to give our loyal viewers the biggest and best exclusives from the camp.

“They’ll uncover the juiciest of jungle life gossip, interview their favourite celebrities and take on some of the hardest trials from this year’s show (just don’t tell Adam!)”

Swash and Moffatt announced this year that they were leaving Extra Camp.

Swash had presented the programme since 2009 and Moffatt joined in 2017 along with Dommett after winning the 2016 edition of the series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV later this year.