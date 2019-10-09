Miley Cyrus taken to hospital after complaining of tonsillitis

Miley Cyrus asked fans to send her “good vibes” after she was taken to hospital complaining of tonsillitis.

The pop star shared pictures from her hospital bed on social media, showing her wearing a gown with a drip in her arm.

Cyrus explained she was keen to recover before a weekend charity event in aid of global conservation efforts, which will be hosted by US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in Hollywood on Saturday.

“Send gooooood vibes my way!”, she said. “Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this shit to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”

While Cyrus did not confirm it was tonsillitis that had led to her hospital stay, she had earlier complained of the illness on Instagram.

The 26-year-old was accompanied to hospital by her mother, Tish, and shared a selfie showing her doing her hair.

Pop star Miley Cyrus has been taken to hospital after complaining of tonsillitis (Instagram/Miley Cyrus/PA)

“Thank you mama for helpin this little sickyyy look a little bit better by brushin my hair for me @tishcyrus mommy’s (sic) are the best!”, Cyrus wrote.

Her final post showed Cyrus lying in the hospital bed covered in rose petals next to a giant bouquet of sunflowers and a “I love you” balloon.

Cyrus, who split with husband Liam Hemsworth in August, has been spending time with Australian musician Cody Simpson.

On Monday she shared a picture of Simpson, 22, playing guitar beside her on Instagram, captioning the post: “The DR. is back …. luckiest.”