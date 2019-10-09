Madonna, Bjork and Star Wars feature in kimono exhibition

Madonna, Bjork and Star Wars will all feature in a new exhibition on the kimono.

The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) is planning its first major exhibition on the “ultimate symbol of Japan” and a “constantly evolving icon of fashion”.

Highlights will include the Alexander McQueen dress worn by Bjork on her Homogenic album cover.

Bjork in an Alexander McQueen kimono (Nick Night/Alexander McQueen/One Little Indian Records/PA)

It will also feature original Star Wars costumes modelled on the kimono, and the Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble which Madonna wore for her Nothing Really Matters video.

The Star Wars costume, a light brown robe of threadbare cloth, was worn by Sir Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

More than 315 works will be featured in the exhibition, including kimonos especially made for the show.

The costume for Obi-Wan Kenobi as played by Sir Alec Guinness in Star Wars (Lucasfilm/PA)

Curators said Japan itself is enjoying a resurgence of interest in the garment.

Anna Jackson said: “From the sophisticated culture of 17th century Kyoto to the creativity of the contemporary catwalk, the kimono is unique in its aesthetic importance and cultural impact, giving it a fascinating place within the story of fashion.”

Rare 17th and 18th century kimonos will be displayed for the first time in the UK, alongside work by a new wave of contemporary designers and stylists.

Madonna in the Nothing Really Matters video in 1999 (Frank MicelottaImageDirect/Getty Images/PA)

Paintings, prints, film, dress accessories and other objects will also feature, as well as Oscar-winning costumes from the film Memoirs Of A Geisha.

Kimono: Kyoto To Catwalk runs at the V&A in London from February 29 to June 21 next year.