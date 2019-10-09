Lauren Conrad has welcomed her second baby

The Hills star Lauren Conrad has given birth to a boy.

The reality TV personality-turned-fashion designer and author revealed the news on Instagram.

Sharing a family painting of a man, woman, little boy and a baby, she wrote: “Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!”

Conrad, 33, and her husband William Tell welcomed their first son, Liam James Tell, in July 2017.

She announced in April that they were expecting again, posting a picture on social media showing her cradling her baby bump.

Conrad found fame in reality TV series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004, before achieving wider recognition in spin-off The Hills.