Justin Bieber and wife Hailey pose in matching underwear

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have posted snaps of themselves in matching underwear days after their second wedding.

The couple were first married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 but exchanged vows for the second time in South Carolina at the end of September.

Now they have posed in matching Calvin Klein underwear.

Bieber, 25, shared a photo of himself wearing boxer briefs with his arm around his wife, in a matching underwear set.

“@haileybieber #ck50 #mycalvins”, he wrote on Instagram.

His 22-year-old wife shared a snap of her herself straddling her husband, who donned pyjama bottoms.

The couple are modelling for Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary campaign.

Model Hailey posted a set of black-and-white pictures from the wedding day on Instagram.

The pair have known each other for several years and started dating in 2016.

They later split but rekindled their relationship in May 2018.