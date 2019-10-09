Ian ‘H’ Watkins ‘blown away’ by support after same-sex skate news

Steps star Ian “H” Watkins has said he is feeling “blown away” by the support after it was revealed he will compete in a same-sex couple on Dancing On Ice.

The singer is taking part in the upcoming series of the ice-skating show and will be teamed up with professional Matt Evers.

It is understood Watkins asked about the possibility of being paired with a male professional and the production team on the ITV show was “fully supportive”.

He has now posted on social media: “Totally overwhelmed today…

“I’ll need some time to just take it all in !!

“I’m just totally blown away by your incredible support and messages!

“Thank you so much, truly xx.”

Advertising

It comes after years of speculation that same-sex couples would feature on a TV dance competition.

The BBC has previously said it was “completely open” to having them on Strictly Come Dancing.

Watkins, 43, will be joined on the 2020 edition of Dancing On Ice by celebrities including businesswoman Caprice Bourret, TV presenter Trisha Goddard, magician Ben Hanlin, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

Love Island star Maura Higgins, Michael Barrymore and Joe Swash will also compete, with soap actress Lisa George, Scottish Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and Diversity star Perri Kiely also taking part.

Advertising

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo will be joined on the judging panel by John Barrowman, following the departure of Jason Gardiner.

The series will once again be fronted by TV duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The Sun first reported Dancing On Ice was set to introduce a same-sex pairing.