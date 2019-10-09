Coleen Rooney accuses Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories about her private life

Coleen Rooney has said that information from her private Instagram account appears to have been leaked to the tabloids from an Instagram account belonging to Rebekah Vardy.

The star, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, said she has spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing information about her and her family based on information she had posted on her personal social media page.

Rooney claimed she worked out it was I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, following a process of elimination.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

She wrote: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.”

Rooney, 33, said she “came up with an idea” to try to prove her theory that it was Vardy, and that she blocked everyone apart from her from seeing her Instagram stories.

She added: “Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (top) in 2016 (John Walton/PA)

“And, you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV, and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked; however, I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

In response Rebekah Vardy hit back on her own Instagram feed.

Rebekah Vardy’s representative and the Sun have been contacted for comment.