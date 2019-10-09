Menu

Angelina Jolie sparkles in silver at Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The actress was joined by her co-star Elle Fanning.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie sparkled in silver and gold as she hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of the Maleficent sequel.

All eyes were on the Hollywood A-lister as she arrived at the Imax Waterloo in the structured floor-length gown.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

The dress had long sleeves and was embellished with a silver pattern and gold detailing, and had a twinkling train that slithered along the carpet behind the star.

The train left part of Jolie’s back bare, revealing some of her tattoos.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

Jolie wore her long hair off her face and completed her look with delicate earrings and her trademark red lipstick.

The actress was joined at the screening by Elle Fanning, her co-star in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Fanning wore a pale green dress with an elegant pearl overlay and eye-catching ruffled sleeves.

Elle Fanning (left) and Angelina Jolie
Elle Fanning (left) and Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in UK cinemas on October 18.

