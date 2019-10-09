Angelina Jolie joined by her children at Maleficent premiere

Angelina Jolie was joined by four of her children at the glitzy premiere of her new film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

The Hollywood actress – who has a brood of three biological and three adopted children with her ex Brad Pitt – has been taking her family with her to events on the press tour for the movie.

Angelina Jolie with children (left to right) Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt (Ian West/PA)

And Wednesday night’s screening at the Imax Waterloo in London was no different, with the star’s daughters Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne accompanying her.

Jolie, 44, is also mum to sons Pax, 15, and, Maddox, 18, but neither was spotted on the red carpet.

Pax attended the world premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month but Maddox, who has started college in South Korea, did not attend.

Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

The Maleficent sequel comes five years after the first film and will see Jolie’s character fighting for the love of 21-year-old Princess Aurora, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty (Elle Fanning).

She will meet her match in the form of Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens in UK cinemas on October 18.