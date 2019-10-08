The cast of Breaking Bad – where are they now?

Breaking Bad is back – but where have its stars been?

Six years after the acclaimed crime drama series’ final episode aired, fans are eagerly anticipating its sequel.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, is a standalone film that will focus on Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, with a host of characters from the TV show set to return.

But Netflix has kept tight-lipped over exact plot details and it is yet to be confirmed if Bryan Cranston will be reprising his role as Walter White.

Before El Camino’s October 11 release, here is a look at what the Breaking Bad stars have been up to since the show finished.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston’s portrayal of Walter White is widely regarded as one of the finest performances in TV history (Yui Mok/PA)

Before his acclaimed portrayal of chemistry teacher-turned-drug dealer Walter White, Cranston was best-known as endearing-but-dim father-of-five Hal in TV comedy Malcolm In The Middle.

Breaking Bad transformed his career and over the show’s five-year run he bagged a string of awards, including four outstanding drama actor Emmys, and became one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars.

His post-Walter White career has brought success on both stage and screen, with award-winning performances in plays All The Way and Network, as well as a best actor Oscar nomination for 2015 film Trumbo.

Netflix has remained tight-lipped over whether Cranston, 63, will make an appearance in El Camino.

Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman in five seasons of Breaking Bad (Matt Crossick/PA)

Paul, who has a background in modelling, was largely unknown before landing the career-defining role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad.

The show’s creator Vince Gilligan originally intended to kill Jesse off in the first season, before being impressed by the chemistry between Paul and Cranston.

Paul earned a stay of execution that has extended through to today and Jesse, who started out as Walter’s delinquent former student before becoming his partner in crime, will be the focus of El Camino.

The film’s trailer has not given anything away, other than Jesse is on the run. Since starring in Breaking Bad, Paul has appeared in films including Need For Speed and Eye In The Sky.

Anna Gunn

US actress Gunn played perhaps the most divisive character in Breaking Bad – Walter’s wife Skyler.

It was her breakout role and she won critical acclaim, with two Emmy Awards in the outstanding supporting drama actress category.

Despite widespread praise for Gunn’s performance, many fans were vociferous in their dislike of the character, with complaints ranging from her being annoying to not doing enough to help Walter.

Post-Breaking Bad, Gunn has appeared in films including Equity and Sully, as well as several TV roles.

Dean Norris

Norris played Walter’s brother-in-law, the anti-drugs officer Hank Schrader.

Avuncular Hank spent the early parts of Breaking Bad as comic relief, but his realisation of Walter’s true identity was one of the series’ best-remembered moments.

Norris, who has played police officers throughout his acting career, recently starred in films including Death Wish and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark.

RJ Mitte

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte played Bryan Cranston’s on-screen son (Ian West/PA)

Like many of his Breaking Bad co-stars, Mitte was largely unknown before landing his role on the show.

He played Walter’s son, Flynn. Like his character, Mitte has cerebral palsy.

In 2016, he was part of Channel 4’s coverage of the Rio Paralympic Games and has appeared in several TV shows, including The Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Bob Odenkirk



Odenkirk was immediately a hit with Breaking Bad fans for his memorable portrayal of slippery lawyer Saul Goodman, who often found himself defending criminals.

After Breaking Bad finished, the character was given a spin-off prequel series, Better Call Saul.

Set six years before the events of Breaking Bad, it too has been a huge success and its fifth season is set to air next year.

Odenkirk has been Emmy-nominated for each of the show’s four seasons.

Giancarlo Esposito

Esposito played the mysterious Gustavo “Gus” Fring on Breaking Bad.

Gus used a string of successful businesses – including a fast food fried chicken chain called Los Pollos Hermanos – to mask his vast drugs empire.

He met a sticky end in the main series but returned for prequel Better Call Saul.

It is unknown if he will appear in El Camino.

Jonathan Banks

Banks starred as Mike Ehrmantraut, a former police officer now making a living as a hitman. He reprised the role in Better Call Saul.

Before Breaking Bad, Banks won critical acclaim as Frank McPike in crime drama series Wiseguy, which ran from 1987 until 1990.

Banks has been confirmed as appearing in El Camino.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will be on Netflix from October 11.