Drake responds to father’s claims he exaggerated their strained relationship

Drake has dismissed his father’s claims he exaggerated their strained relationship to sell more records.

The Canadian rapper has often used his parents’ divorce in his music, recalling how they broke up when he was a child and his father’s alleged troubles with alcohol.

His father, Dennis Graham, said in a recent interview Drake admitted to embellishing details of his upbringing because “it sells records”.

Canadian rapper Drake has responded to claims by his father that he embellished details of their relationship in his music (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Drake, 32, has now responded, saying he is “so hurt” by the claims.

He wrote on Instagram: “Woke up today so hurt, man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him.

“It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do? That’s the people we are stuck with. Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Drake, one of the biggest stars in world music, responded after his father appeared on Power 106 with host Nick Cannon.

Asked about claims made in his son’s music that he was an absentee father, Graham said: “I had a conversation with Drake about that. I have always been with Drake. I talk to him if not every day, then every other day.

“We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.’ He (said), ‘Dad, it sells records.’ OK, well, cool.”