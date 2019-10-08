Dancing On Ice set to beat rival Strictly in having first same-sex couple

Dancing On Ice is set to beat rival Strictly in having a same-sex couple on the show.

Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins will be teamed up with professional dancer Matt Evers on the forthcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

It is understood Watkins asked about the possibility of being paired with a male professional and the production team on the ITV show was “fully supportive”.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins of Steps is set to be part of a same-sex couple on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

It comes after years of speculation that same-sex couples would feature on a TV dance competition.

The BBC had previously said it was “completely open” to having them on Strictly Come Dancing.

Watkins, 43, will be joined on the 2020 version of Dancing On Ice by celebrities including businesswoman Caprice Bourret, TV presenter Trisha Goddard, magician Ben Hanlin, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

Love Island star Maura Higgins, Michael Barrymore and Joe Swash will also compete, with soap actress Lisa George, Scottish Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and Diversity star Perri Kiely also taking part.

The 2020 judging panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo also sees new judge John Barrowman making his debut.

He joins following the departure of Jason Gardiner.

The series will once again be fronted by TV duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan was crowned the winner of this year’s series.