Andrew Ridgeley recalls his final meeting with Wham bandmate George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley has recalled his final meeting with Wham bandmate George Michael, revealing the pair spent the time playing Scrabble.

The former school friends formed Wham in 1980 and during their six years together became one of the world’s biggest pop groups thanks to hits including Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and Careless Whisper.

Michael went on to have a hugely successful solo career before his death on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

'Over a game of Scrabble.' @ajridgeley tells @MichAckerley about the last time he saw George Michael. pic.twitter.com/vZQXiQlSRX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 8, 2019

Ridgeley, 56, has now released a memoir about his friendship with Michael entitled Wham!, George And Me.

And he has revealed how the former pop super stars spent their final moments together.

Asked if he could remember his final meeting with Michael, Ridgeley told the BBC’s The One Show: “Yes, over a game of Scrabble. I was getting revenge for a thorough tonking the week previously.”

He did not say when the meeting was. Ridgeley has discussed his friendship with Michael in-depth in his new book, giving fans an insight into life inside the band.

He told how Michael came out to him while they were in Ibiza, Spain, filming the music video for Club Tropicana.

According to Ridgeley, Michael said: “I didn’t know whether to tell you this… but I’m going to: I’m gay.”

Ridgeley said he replied: “Oh, OK. Well, that’s a bit of a surprise!” After coming out, Ridgeley said, Michael was “more relaxed”, “probably because he realised it had made no difference to me whatsoever”.