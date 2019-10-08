All the single ladies! Catherine Tyldesley to channel Beyonce on Strictly

Catherine Tyldesley will channel her inner Beyonce when she dances the Charleston to Single Ladies on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

The soap star, 36, will take on the R&B hip-shaker alongside her professional partner Johannes Radebe in a week dominated by pop-heavy choices.

Katya Jones will be hoping to avoid another trip when she takes to the floor to Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners, dancing the notoriously tricky quickstep in week four of the competition.

Katya Jones tripped during last week’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

The professional dancer, 30, slipped while performing with Mike Bushell to a song from the Magic Mike film during last week’s movie week.

Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell will cha cha to Sam Smith ft Normani’s Dancing With A Stranger while YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will opt for a couples’ choice routine to Celine Dion’s tear-jerker, Because You Loved Me.

Former footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones will also perform to a pop standard, Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way, while Paralympian Will Bayley and Janette Manrara have chosen a more modern song in Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita.

Alex Scott’s Moana-themed routine on last week’s episode (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Advertising

The week also features two film-inspired songs.

Comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will jive to Taron Egerton’s version of Elton John’s well-loved track Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting), from the Rocketman biopic.

And retired footballer David James and Nadiya Bychkova will be hoping to top the leaderboard with a quickstep to Hugh Jackman’s From Now On from The Greatest Showman.

Anneka Rice last week became the second star to exit the show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.