Trainspotting 2 more sober experience than first film – Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald has said making the Trainspotting sequel was a far more sober experience than the original, when people were “still drunk” on set.

The actress made her debut in the 1996 movie and reprised the role for the follow-up in 2017, where she said things were very different.

She told Radio Times magazine: “Seeing all those old faces again, and knowing all their journeys, as actors as well as characters, was really touching.

“Everybody was super fit and healthy.

Cast of Trainspotting 2 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Jonny [Lee Miller] and Ewan [McGregor] were running up Arthur’s Seat almost daily during filming.

“It was very different from filming the first one!

“Never mind hangovers on set, people were still drunk.”

Macdonald, 43, also revealed that she now has a no-nudity clause in her contract.

“Generally, if you see a bit [of flesh], it’s not me,” she said.

“I’m just getting to that age where… I used to not care about getting my photos taken, or any of that nudity thing.

“You’d expect that the more you did them, the easier they’d get.

“But that’s not my experience.”

“It just depends on the job and the trust,” she added. “That’s what it’s all about. But if I’m honest, it doesn’t come up too often any more.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.