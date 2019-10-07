Love Island supergroup want to ‘shock’ people on X Factor

Love Islanders Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott have said they want to prove they are real artists on The X Factor: Celebrity – and would even like to work with Ed Sheeran.

The foursome have formed a supergroup in a bid to win a record contract on Simon Cowell’s all-star edition of the ITV singing show.

As they posed for a Queen-themed shoot for heat magazine, they said they have genuine designs on chart success and hope to shock people with their ability.

heat magazine (Marco Vittur)

Nelson said: “From the outside looking in, you’d think, ‘Are they being serious?’

“I want to shock people and prove we really are artists.”

“The X Factor is a platform – we’re using it to teach us more about ourselves as artists,” he added.

Booker chimed in: “We want to be a successful band – release a few songs, and then go on tour.

“I’d love to work with Ed Sheeran.”

The Islanders in heat magazine (Marco Vittur)

“Think of Little Mix – some of them worked in shops beforehand,” said Nelson.

“It’s exactly the same as looking at us on Love Island and saying, ‘You’re never going to be the next pop star’.

“People go on The X Factor with no musical background and end up so successful, so there’s no reason it can’t happen to us.

“We’re bringing the shock factor.”

The group’s name is currently The Islanders – but Nelson suggested it might change.

“It’s a touchy subject,” he said. “I’m not saying The Islanders, I’ll look like a f****** idiot.”

The X Factor: Celebrity will see 15 all-star acts compete to impress judges Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger – with Martin Bashir, Ricki Lake and Brendan Cole among those taking part.

The #XFactor, but with a twist! ? The #XFactorCelebrity comes to @ITV & @WeAreSTV on Saturday, 12th October with 14 celeb acts going head-to-head for a career-changing record contract! ? pic.twitter.com/47Lw6gLiRU — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 2, 2019

It starts at 8.35pm on October 12 on ITV.

