Katya Jones brushes off Strictly Come Dancing fall from weekend
She also fell off the dance floor later but said that was a joke.
Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones says she has “no idea” what made her fall on the live BBC One show – but “it’s not a big deal”.
The professional dancer, 30, slipped while performing to a song from the Magic Mike film for movie week.
She later slipped again while she and her celebrity partner Mike Bushell went to get their scores with Claudia Winkleman but said that tumble was meant as a joke.
Jones told BBC Breakfast: “It’s ridiculous that people thought I was drunk, on something or that I need to check with the doctor.
“All I could think about was, ‘Please Mike finish the dance’.”
Jones said she had “no idea” what made her fall.
“It might have been a slip. When you dance you’re so in the moment. I have no idea what happened.
“Things like this happen in dancing and it’s not a big deal… We just carry on.
“I want it to be very clear it wasn’t Mike’s fault!” she added.
Sports presenter Bushell said: “Luckily you didn’t grab my tie because if you had we’d have both ended up on the floor!”
Jones said Bushell had “grown an inch” and “slimmed down” thanks to his dancing, adding: “At least he has this when he leaves the competition…
“He’s improving, he’s starting to receive positive comments from the judges.”
Bushell said he had “lost nearly a stone in a month”.
