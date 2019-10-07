Katya Jones brushes off Strictly Come Dancing fall from weekend

Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones says she has “no idea” what made her fall on the live BBC One show – but “it’s not a big deal”.

The professional dancer, 30, slipped while performing to a song from the Magic Mike film for movie week.

Guys ! This is so hilarious! Me trying to hold on to @mikebreakfast tie! And then all I cared about is him finishing the routine, so I kept shouting – go! Go! Finish it!! https://t.co/IrANSaC4Dp — katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) October 6, 2019

She later slipped again while she and her celebrity partner Mike Bushell went to get their scores with Claudia Winkleman but said that tumble was meant as a joke.

Jones told BBC Breakfast: “It’s ridiculous that people thought I was drunk, on something or that I need to check with the doctor.

Guys! I’m totally fine! No idea what happened ??So sorry . But so proud of @mikebreakfast for carrying on and delivering “the dolphin”! — katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) October 5, 2019

“All I could think about was, ‘Please Mike finish the dance’.”

Jones said she had “no idea” what made her fall.

“It might have been a slip. When you dance you’re so in the moment. I have no idea what happened.

“Things like this happen in dancing and it’s not a big deal… We just carry on.

“I want it to be very clear it wasn’t Mike’s fault!” she added.

FYI I did it again on purpose in Claudia’s area! And im def not drunk as some people think. — katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) October 5, 2019

Sports presenter Bushell said: “Luckily you didn’t grab my tie because if you had we’d have both ended up on the floor!”

Jones said Bushell had “grown an inch” and “slimmed down” thanks to his dancing, adding: “At least he has this when he leaves the competition…

If you were wondering how Katya was after two falls tonight on #Strictly. We can assure you backstage she was absolutely fine… Oh. pic.twitter.com/kN0oUqZ64t — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 5, 2019

“He’s improving, he’s starting to receive positive comments from the judges.”

Bushell said he had “lost nearly a stone in a month”.