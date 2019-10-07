Jools Holland says Later… needed a revamp

Jools Holland has said it was time his hit show Later… had a revamp as he had been thinking it was “a bit dark and gloomy” and could be more fun.

It was announced earlier this year that the presenter would be joined by guest co-hosts on his music show as part of a shake-up of the series.

A new bid from the programme’s long-time production company BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, also pledged to revitalise the series by making the 60-minute end of week show “more relaxed”.

It will now include “unique” performances, bespoke films and backstage interviews.

Holland, 61, told Radio Times magazine: “Ah, well, a bit like the medieval wheel of fortune, you never know where it will land next. But in this instance, the thinking was, it’s Later… with Jools Holland – but we would like to see it refreshed.”

He went on: “For a long time I’ve looked at it and thought it was a bit dark and gloomy and maybe we could have more fun with it.

“But, importantly, holding on to its core values.

“And one of its core values is me.

“Part of the tender was: you have to work with Jools. So I’m staying for the moment.”

Later… With Jools Holland has been running since 1992, and before that the star worked on The Tube, Channel 4’s live music show.

The programme ran from 1982 and 1986, then came to an end after five series.

“When you try to make something wacky every week, when it becomes enforced bonkersness, it’s not the same,” said Holland.

“So when we started doing Later… I thought, ‘I’ll leave all that’.”

The Radio Times is out on Tuesday.