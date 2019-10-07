Hollyoaks takes home top gong at Inside Soap Awards

Hollyoaks was the big winner at the Inside Soap Awards, taking home the best soap award for the first time.

The Channel 4 programme also triumphed in the acting categories, with Stephanie Davis taking best actress for her portrayal of Sinead Shelby and Adam Woodward, who plays Brody Hudson, winning best actor.

Elsewhere, EastEnders sidestepped its reputation for doom and gloom as Danny Dyer picked up funniest male and Lorraine Stanley was named funniest female.

Australian favourite Neighbours scooped best daytime soap, and cast member Ryan Moloney took home best daytime star.

Coronation Street was also honoured Carla’s mental health episode winning best show-stopper and soap superstar going to Sally Dynevor.

Acting legend Mauren Lipman won the coveted best newcomer gong for her performance as Evelyn on the cobbles.

Maureen Lipman (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

Iain’s depression in Casualty won for best drama storyline and Holby City’s Rosie Marcel took home best drama star.

Lisa Dingle’s departure gave Emmerdale a win for best exit and the soap also won best partnership for Dominic Brunt and Lucy Pargeter (Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle).

Best young actor went to Kara-Leah Fernandes, who plays Albert Square’s Bailey Baker, and the prize for shock twist went to the flashbacks to the big night out story in Emmerdale.

Prizes were also handed to the best bad boy and girl, with Louisa Clein winning for her performance as Emmerdale’s Maya Stepney and Max Bowden being recognised for his chilling portrayal of Walford’s Ben Mitchell.

Advertising

Inside Soap editor Steven Murphy said: “It’s been an amazing soap year, in fact, the awards have never been more keenly fought.”

He added: “Looking down the winners list, the UK should be extremely proud of our soaps and our soap stars, as the breadth of talent among the winners is astonishing.

“We can’t wait to celebrate all that is great about our wonderful soaps.”

The awards, voted for by readers, were held at at London venue, Sway.