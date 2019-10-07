Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne had ‘a shorthand ‘ on new film

Felicity Jones has said one of the benefits of reuniting with her Theory Of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne for their new film was “you don’t have to be really polite to each other”.

The pair starred together in the Stephen Hawking biopic in 2014, which netted Redmayne a best actor Oscar and Jones a best actress nomination, and reunite on screen for The Aeronauts, about the battle for survival during a hot air balloon flight.

The duo posed for photographs together at the movie’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, but Jones said there was “no grand plan” for them to work together again.

She told the PA news agency: “It came by chance. We read the script, we both loved it and then we got on the phone and pretty much agreed ‘If you will do it then I will do it’.

“Because so much is just the two of them in this tiny basket, it needed to be with someone that you respect and loved working with.”

Asked if it felt like no time had passed, she said: “We started with rehearsal and you don’t want to go in doing the character you were doing two years before, so it was a little bit of a mind shift, but very quickly there is a shorthand and you don’t have to be really polite to each other and you can just be very straightforward with one another and I absolutely adore him and love working with him.”

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne (David Parry/PA)

Redmayne added: “The joy for us is we get on so well but also we could push each other, there was kind of shortcut to how we work and that was wonderful.”

He continued: “We were suspended up in the air even when were were shooting in the studio that for the hair and make-up people to come up was a nightmare so we were even doing each other’s hair and make-up, ‘Oh your frost isn’t quite right’, so that was great.”

The Aeronauts is released in UK cinemas on November 6.