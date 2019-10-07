Emmerdale’s Dominic Brunt jokes co-star will ‘nick’ their joint award

Emmerdale’s Dominic Brunt has said he expects his co-star Lucy Pargeter to swipe their joint Inside Soap Award.

The pair, who play Paddy Kirk and Chas Dingle in the ITV programme, picked up the best partnership prize at the Inside Soap Awards.

And the actor said he thinks Pargeter will take the actual trophy home.

He told the PA news agency: “There is only one and I think Lucy is going to nick it off me.

“I like it but I don’t think I am going to win that argument.

“I think she’ll just say, ‘Well I’ll have it’ and I’ll go, ‘OK, take it’.

“I might ask if they can make two but it seems a bit greedy really!”

He said of winning the award: “I’m very very very glad to have got it, I really am.

“I think we’ve been together for three or four years now and we’ve had some good storylines thrown at us.

“It’s the writing really, you are getting the award for the writers but the writers don’t get it, we get it. We just turn up on the day.”