Alesha Dixon shares first picture of new baby daughter

Showbiz | Published:

The TV judge and singer turns 41 today.

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon has shared the first picture of her seven-week-old baby daughter as she also celebrates turning 41.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge also revealed the baby’s name is Anaya Safiya.

Dixon wrote on Instagram: “Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19

“7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet”.

She and partner Azuka Ononye have been together since 2012 and have a daughter, Azura.

Strictly professionals Oti Mabuse and AJ Pritchard were among the celebrities congratulating her.

Mabuse commented on the photograph, writing: “Congratulations babe” while Pritchard wrote: “Congratulations”.

Dixon was seen on TV screens on Saturday night during Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, where dance duo Twist And Pulse were crowned winners.

Showbiz

