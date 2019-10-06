The Apprentice contestant denies being racist after ‘Gandhi’ comment

A contestant on The Apprentice has been forced to deny being racist after using the name “Gandhi”.

Lottie Lion has become the centre of controversy after referring to a fellow contestant by the name.

Lubna Farhan is one of the contestants on The Apprentice. (BBC/PA)

Lubna Farhan, of Asian heritage, was reportedly involved in a heated exchange of messages in a group chat with her rival on the show, which has finished filming.

It is reported that Lion told Farhan to “Shut up, Gandhi” in the chat.

Lion has denied this use of the name, a reference to Indian independence leader Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi, was racist.

In a statement to PA news agency, she said: “It is not true that I would ever be racist.

“My use of the word Gandhi was misinterpreted, it was as candidates in the group chat had been quoting Gandhi previously.

“The comments were taken out of context, and I ask the public not to make judgment without knowing the full context.

“At the moment, I would like my focus to be on the show, and I’m not interested in negative media attention.”

The Apprentice has finished filming, and the message exchanges took place between contestants after production.

No comment has been offered on behalf of Farhan or the show.