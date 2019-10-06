Menu

Advertising

National Trust call to resurrect folklore for Halloween

Showbiz | Published:

The charity wants to hear folk tales from across the country.

Halloween

The National Trust is calling for the UK to regain its folklore as the nights draw in and Halloween approaches.

Dead beetles causing rain, broken eggshells thwarting witches, and the Devil poisoning berries are among the local superstitions the charity wants to resurrect.

The National Trust is seeking to source waning folk wisdom from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to stop it fading away in an age of social media and advanced technology.

The National Trust has autumn activities informed by folklore (Sian Thomas/National Trust)

The public has been asked to share their knowledge of folklore from the different regions of the UK.

Dee Dee Chainey, author of A Treasury of British Folklore, said of the project: “The advent of modern technology, and a move away from an agricultural lifestyle, means that a lot of folklore is now being lost and forgotten, but it’s fascinating and helps us understand how our forebears understood their world.

View this post on Instagram

UK wildlife is in decline. With the State of Nature 2019 report now released, we’re asking you to share your snaps of *wildlife in autumn*. For more information about the report, and how you can help halt this decline, search ‘State of Nature 2019’ on our website. To take part, just add the #NTchallenge hashtag to your photos from today until Monday. Only photos uploaded to Instagram between now and Monday are eligible – any photo taken and tagged is eligible to be posted (along with the copy) on our Instagram channel and stories and our other social channels; Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr. Watch out on Monday for the winner and five runners up. No prizes, this one’s just for fun! We’ll start things off with this photo of a red squirrel at Brownsea Island in Dorset. #NationalTrust

A post shared by nationaltrust (@nationaltrust) on

“The folklore and traditions we uphold say a lot about who we are, and the communities we live in.

Advertising

“By talking about and sharing our folklore we are creating new connections, new communities, and celebrating those ties we have to each other, and the places we live in.”

Jessica Monaghan, of the National Trust, added: “We can all see how much Halloween has captured the public imagination in recent years and our visitors are increasingly interested in the folklore and superstition that is attached to this time of year.

“It’s a brilliant way into learning about the history of beliefs and traditions.”

The National Trust has used these traditions to inform it autumn programme at sites across the country.

The public can share their folk wisdom online via the National Trust online.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News