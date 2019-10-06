Martin Freeman backs campaign to ‘beat cancer at its own game’

Martin Freeman has appeared in a star-studded advert calling on people to “beat cancer at its own game”.

The actor has appeared alongside Tom Felton, Noel Clarke, Neil Morrisey and others in a campaign for Stand Up To Cancer.

Noel Clarke is among those backing the campaign (Jon Enoch/Stand up to Cancer/PA)

Freeman begins the advert by saying “cancer never sleeps, neither do we” in a rallying cry video to fight cancer in the same way the illness ruins lives.

Celia Imrie also appears in the advert, and said: “So many of us have seen a family member or friend affected by this unforgiving disease.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime which is why Stand Up To Cancer’s work to develop new treatments is so important.”

The Hobbit star Freeman added: “Stand Up To Cancer is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the tireless work that is being carried out by scientists across the UK every day.

“Research is the key to making progress, and the sooner we fund more research, the sooner we can find better treatments and cures.

“No one should have to go through the pain cancer brings.”

The Stand Up To Cancer campaign will continue throughout October.