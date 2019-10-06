Craig Revel Horwood ‘so embarrassed’ over Anton Du Beke teeth gaffe

Craig Revel Horwood has admitted he feels “so embarrassed” about mocking Anton Du Beke’s teeth on Strictly.

The judge made the gaffe as he was critiquing Du Beke’s routine on Saturday’s instalment of the BBC show.

Du Beke was dressed as film character Austin Powers and Revel Horwood told him he was distracted by the wig and “fake teeth”.

He was mortified when he was told that Du Beke’s teeth were not fake at all.

Addressing the blunder on Sunday night’s programme, Revel Horwood told host Claudia Winkleman: “That’s really bad, I’m so embarrassed.”

“I think it’s the glasses and the wig and everything… accentuating…” he said.

“I have no excuse, I can’t get out of this one darling.”

“Never will I mention teeth on the programme ever again!” he added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.