Charlize Theron on saying ‘yes’ to starring role in The Addams Family

Charlize Theron has said it was “so easy” to say yes to her starring role in the new Addams Family film.

The Oscar-winning actress voices Morticia Addams in the animated franchise reboot, alongside Oscar Isaac as her husband Gomez and Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, the couple’s famously sullen daughter.

Rapper Snoop Dogg lends his voice to Cousin Itt.

The Addams Family sees the titular group of misfits struggling to adapt to their new life in the US after moving from a foreign land.

Charlize Theron lends her voice to Morticia Addams in the latest film featuring the macabre family (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Theron, who won the best actress Academy Award for 2003 crime drama Monster, said she had no second thoughts about joining The Addams Family cast.

Speaking at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, she told the PA news agency: “I kept thinking how lucky that they came to me because it’s such a great part and there are so many amazing actresses they could have gone out to.

“So I was just very grateful I got the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Advertising

The Addams Family, a macabre aristocratic family usually unaware of the fear they strike in others, began as a cartoon in the New Yorker magazine in 1938, and have since been adapted numerous times for TV and film.

South Africa-born Theron, 44, said she is a long-time fan.

“I’ve always loved them”, she said. “I love anything that celebrates and can make humour out of morbid themes and they do it better than anybody.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg voices the character of Cousin Itt in the new Addams Family film (Matt Crossick/PA)

Advertising

Also lending her voice to the film is 16-year-old Elsie Fisher, who earned critical acclaim last year for her starring role in coming-of-age comedy Eighth Grade.

The teenager said she became a fan of the franchise through 1993 film Addams Family Values and plays a newly introduced character in the latest movie.

Fisher revealed her character – named Parker Needler – strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday.

She said: “She’s (Parker) dealing with school, all that stuff, she feels a little controlled by her mother, she feels like an outsider. And then she meets Wednesday, the ultimate outsider. And they can learn from each other, it’s very sweet.”

The Addams Family will be released in UK cinemas on October 25.