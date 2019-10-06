Anneka Rice says Strictly was like running off and joining the circus

Anneka Rice said Strictly was “like running away to the circus” after she was eliminated from the show.

The TV star and her professional partner Kevin Clifton became the second couple to be booted off the show when they lost out to David James and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off.

Rice said on Twitter that her time on the BBC programme had been an adventure.

Well.That was like running away to the circus.What an adventure! Thank you everyone for your support and special love to ⁦@keviclifton⁩ for unflinching loyalty & kindness. And patience like I’ve never seen! I’ve certainly discovered a new me. ⁦@bbcstrictly⁩ #strictly pic.twitter.com/X7PMpKxSLm — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) October 6, 2019

She wrote: “Well. That was like running away to the circus. What an adventure!

“Thank you everyone for your support and special love to @keviclifton for unflinching loyalty & kindness.

“And patience like I’ve never seen!

“I’ve certainly discovered a new me.” ⁦

Advertising

On Instagram, Rice said the show “was such fun I kept forgetting it was a dance competition and I would have to leave”.

Fellow contestant Saffron Barker was among those posting messages of support after Rice’s exit.

“So sad to see @AnnekaRice leave!” she tweeted.

Advertising

“What a amazing lady, who brought so much joy to the group!

“I had an instant friendship with her and I’m going to miss seeing your smiley face Anneka!!”

So sad to see @AnnekaRice leave! ?What a amazing lady, who brought so much joy to the group! I had an instant friendship with her and I’m going to miss seeing your smiley face Anneka!! ❤️ — Saffron Barker (@SaffronBarker) October 6, 2019

Strictly continues on BBC One.