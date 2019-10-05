Menu

Has Blake Lively welcomed her third child with Ryan Reynolds?

The Hollywood actress announced she was expecting in May.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have reportedly welcomed their third child together.

Lively gave birth over the summer, according to multiple reports in the US.

The Hollywood couple, who are yet to publicly confirm the new arrival, are already parents to daughters James, four, and Inez, three.

PokeMOM…. Out now.

The sex of the new baby is unknown.

Gossip Girl actress Lively, 32, announced she was pregnant in May while supporting Reynolds, 42, at the New York premiere of his film Detective Pikachu.

That night, Lively, whose films roles include Green Lantern and The Shallows, arrived on the red carpet wearing a yellow dress that hugged her baby bump.

She cradled her stomach while posing for pictures alongside Reynolds.

The couple tied the knot in 2012. Canadian-born Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.

