Niall Horan makes major error as he tattoos Roman Kemp’s leg for charity

Roman Kemp has been left with a tattoo that reads “Nice To Melt Ya” instead of the title of Niall Horan’s new song Nice To Meet Ya after allowing the singer to ink it himself.

The Capital Breakfast radio host agreed to let the One Direction star – who has never used a tattoo gun – tattoo his leg when the singer promised to donate £5,000 towards his forthcoming charity challenge.

Kemp will travel 1,000 miles across the UK, hosting five shows in five locations without the use of his phone or any money in aid of Capital’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which funds small charities that change young lives.

He will undertake the challenge, called Roman’s No Money Road Trip, with the new piece of skin art on his leg by Horan, who confessed to being scared to be leaving something so permanent on the radio presenter.

A nervous Horan, who does not have any tattoos himself, said: “I don’t know how they do this on a regular basis, this is scary!”

Kemp, 26, asked what was scary, to which Horan replied: “The fact that it’s on your skin until he day you die and probably for about 15 years after while you rot!”

“I’m so sorry about this in advance, OK?” he added.

Roman Kemp’s tattoo – compared to what it should have been (Global/Capital Breakfast)

Upon seeing the tattoo, Kemp cried: “Oh my God! It looks like it says ‘Nice to Melt Ya!’ You’ve written ‘Nice to Melt Ya!’ on my leg!

“You’re calling my mum! What the f*** is that?”

It follows a stunt two years ago when Ed Sheeran tattooed Kemp with the words “Ed Woz Ere 2k7”.

Kemp later tweeted: “In al seriousness though, what a legend @NiallOfficial #NicetoMeltYa.”

Horan, 26, has just released Nice To Meet Ya, the first single from his forthcoming second album.

Among the fans praising him for his comeback was former Westlife star Brian McFadden, who tweeted: “Yes yes yes! @NiallOfficial what a tune!!! Mature sound, love it!”

Horan, who rose to fame in One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik, released his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.

The record topped the charts in America and peaked at number three in the UK.