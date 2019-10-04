Naga Munchetty controversy brought up on BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty has been thanked on-air for her comments on Donald Trump.

The BBC presenter was initially censured for her claims that comments made by the US president were “embedded in racism” before the complaint against her was overruled by director general Lord Tony Hall following a public backlash.

Ms Munchetty thanked a drag artist on-air for his words of support in the wake of the controversy, about which she has remained tight-lipped.

Naga Munchetty leaves MediaCityUK in Salford after hosting BBC Breakfast for the first time since the row began (Peter Byrne/PA)

She offered polite thanks and a wry smile when the performer, Amrou Al-Kadhi, praised the presenter.

Ms Munchetty remained silent on the recent furore as she was quizzed by journalists on her return to work in Manchester on Thursday, but has been cornered on air by the drag artist and film director.

Al-Kadhi said: “Naga, I just want to say I’m so excited to be on with you. All people of colour were standing alongside you the past week, sisters have to stick together.

“It’s never, ever biased to call out racism. So it’s real honour to be with you here today.”

Advertising

Was very proud to be able to show solidarity with the absolutely wonderful ⁦@BBCNaga⁩ on ⁦@BBCBreakfast⁩ this morning. Thank you so much to Naga and Charlie for having me on to discuss my book UNICORN, and for such warm, generous questions. I had the best time 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fuz0fZCtmV — Amrou Al-Kadhi (@Glamrou) October 4, 2019

Ms Munchetty gave a smile at the comments, saying: “Thank you for your thoughts.”

Co-host Charlie Stayt continued the interview: “That you should come on here and say that is very much a testament to the kind of bravery that you’ve had to have in your own life.”

Ms Munchetty breezed though her first show since the furore erupted over her comments about Mr Trump, making no reference to the week-long media storm over her rebuke by the BBC.

She arrived at the studio in MediaCityUK without responding to press questions, and rushing inside with the help of security staff.