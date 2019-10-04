Advertising
Jodie Comer to Katarina Johnson-Thompson: Soak up your success
The actress and the athlete are good friends.
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer says she “couldn’t be prouder” of her friend and new world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
Johnson-Thompson, 26, took heptathlon gold at the World Championships in Doha.
Comer, also 26, who has just scooped an Emmy for her role as Villanelle, wrote on Instagram: “World champion right there!!!!!!! We couldn’t be prouder of you Johnson-Thompson.
“Your hard work and dedication shows no limits. Soak it all up. You’re the best… it’s actually official (always has been)! X,” she added, next to a crown emoji.
The pair both attended St Julie’s Catholic High School in Liverpool.
Comer was visibly shocked when she won a best actress Emmy for her role as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve last month.
And Johnson-Thompson congratulated her friend after her Bafta win earlier this year, writing on Twitter: “Unbelievably proud of Jodie Comer. So bloody talented and getting the recognition you deserve!!”

