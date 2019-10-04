Jodie Comer to Katarina Johnson-Thompson: Soak up your success

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer says she “couldn’t be prouder” of her friend and new world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Johnson-Thompson, 26, took heptathlon gold at the World Championships in Doha.

Comer, also 26, who has just scooped an Emmy for her role as Villanelle, wrote on Instagram: “World champion right there!!!!!!! We couldn’t be prouder of you Johnson-Thompson.

“Your hard work and dedication shows no limits. Soak it all up. You’re the best… it’s actually official (always has been)! X,” she added, next to a crown emoji.

The pair both attended St Julie’s Catholic High School in Liverpool.

Comer was visibly shocked when she won a best actress Emmy for her role as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve last month.

And Johnson-Thompson congratulated her friend after her Bafta win earlier this year, writing on Twitter: “Unbelievably proud of Jodie Comer. So bloody talented and getting the recognition you deserve!!”