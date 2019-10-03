Naga Munchetty avoids race row references on return to BBC Breakfast

Naga Munchetty was tight-lipped on her return to BBC Breakfast after becoming the centre of a media storm over her comments on Donald Trump.

Back on the morning show couch the presenter avoided any reference to the race row.

It was the host’s first day back on the couch since the BBC upheld a complaint against Ms Munchetty for offering a personal view on the US president demanding a group of black and minority politicians “go back” to their own country.

The presenter and her co-host Charlie Stayt did not reference the furore over BBC impartiality.

On her way to work she would not answer questions on the recent debate, and remained silent when asked if she felt let down by the corporation.

The presenter was escorted into the studio at Salford’s MediaCityUK by security staff in the wake of outrage over her censure for breaching impartiality guidelines.

Naga Munchetty arrives at MediaCityUK (Peter Byrne/PA)

Director-general Lord Tony Hall overturned the ruling by the Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) following a fierce public backlash against the broadcaster.

Ms Munchetty would not be drawn on the BBC’s treatment of her.

She was driven in a black Audi to within inches of the door at the BBC Breakfast studio, and rushed inside shielded by security staff.

Her co-host on returning to BBC Breakfast, Mr Stayt, also remained silent when asked about the recent controversy.

The original ruling followed a July broadcast during which Ms Munchetty condemned comments made by Mr Trump about his political rivals, after he told female Democrats to leave the United States.

The ECU ruled her assertion that Trump’s comments were “embedded in racism” went beyond what the BBC allows, and a complaint made about the presenter’s comments was partially upheld.

This sparked a backlash and several prominent black and Asian journalists and broadcasters, including Sir Lenny Henry and Krishnan Guru-Murthy, called for the decision to be reversed.

On Monday, the corporation’s director-general Lord Hall overturned the decision, saying in an email to staff: “I don’t think Naga’s words were sufficient to merit a partial uphold of the complaint around the comments she made.”