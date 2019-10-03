Miley Cyrus ‘inspired’ as she returns to the studio

Miley Cyrus said she is “inspired” as she returned to the recording studio following her split with Kaitlynn Carter.

The pop singer, 26, is said to have broken up with reality TV star Carter last month.

The couple had started dating shortly after Cyrus announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth in August.

Miley Cyrus said she is ‘inspired’ as she returned to the recording studio (Miley Cyrus/PA)

Cyrus is now back in the studio recording new music and shared a picture on Twitter.

Alongside a selfie, Cyrus wrote: “Back in the yo! I am so f***ing inspired right now.” She added two butterflies and ocean waves emojis.

Alongside the same image on her Instagram stories, she added: “Thank YOU NEW MOON”.

Cyrus and Australian actor Hemsworth, 29, tied the knot in December 2018 after almost a decade of on-again-off-again dating.

They met on the set of 2010 romantic drama film The Last Song. Hemsworth filed for divorce in August.