Kylie Jenner speaks out over Travis Scott split reports

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on reports she has split with Travis Scott, saying daughter Stormi is their “priority”.

The couple are said to have recently ended their more than two-year relationship and Jenner, 22, appeared to confirm the news on Twitter.

She said they are on “great terms”, adding: “Our main focus right now is Stormi.”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Cosmetics entrepreneur Jenner said: “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

She also moved to dismiss reports she had met with ex-boyfriend Tyga, after she was seen at the same Los Angeles recording studio as the rapper.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she said.

“There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Advertising

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner and chart-topping rapper Scott, 28, have been dating since meeting at the Coachella music festival in April 2017, and welcomed daughter Stormi in February last year.

They were last seen together at the premiere for the musician’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in August.

The family posed together on the red carpet.