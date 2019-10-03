Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd shows off results of his hair transplant

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd said he underwent a hair transplant after starting to go bald affected his mental health.

The actor, 31, admitted he considered walking away from the soap when he started losing his hair.

Shepherd, who has played the character of David Platt on Coronation Street since 2000, has now showed off the results of the transplant, after undergoing the procedure nine months ago.

He shared several before and after images to Instagram, showing his fuller hairline.

Shepherd said: “9 months it’s been since I had my hair transplant, this is the first time I’ve compared pictures to what I used to look like.

“I decided to get it done as it was affecting my mental health. To the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye.”

His Coronation Street co-stars congratulated him in the comments section.

Alan Halsall plays Tyrone Dobbs and under went a hair transplant in 2016.

He said: “Looks brilliant mate and it helps so many people who feel just like you did, just letting them know they have options!”

Charlie Condou, who played midwife Marcus Dent on Corrie, wrote: “It looks bloody brilliant.”

Shepherd underwent a FUE (follicular unit extraction) transplant, similar to footballer Wayne Rooney, meaning he did not need to shave his head – and interrupt filming for Coronation Street.

The operation was carried out by surgeon Asim Shahmalak.