Stars join forces to launch 2019 BBC Children In Need campaign

Tess Daly, Rylan Clark-Neal and Rochelle and Marvin Humes are among the stars urging the public to embrace the theme of Get Together for this year’s BBC Children In Need fundraising campaign.

Fleur East, Danny Jones, Ashley Roberts and Laura Whitmore are also asking people to come together and fundraise for disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK.

Strictly Come Dancing host Daly said she was “intensely proud” to be supporting the initiative again this year.

“In the last year alone, BBC Children In Need has been able to make a real difference to 600,000 young lives in communities the length and breadth of the UK – that’s incredible, and it is all down to people up and down the UK coming together to help make a difference,” she said.

Rylan Clark-Neal (BBC)

“I hope they do it again this year, because it really will change young lives.”

Clark-Neal said: “Whether you want to do something exhilarating like jumping out of a plane, or something simpler like spending the day in your pyjamas with your work mates, I promise you the money you raise will go on to make a difference.

“I personally recommend a doughnut bake-sale – I did that once at school and it was a very happy day!”

Advertising

Marvin Humes added: “BBC Children In Need was one of my first experiences of charity. It was really powerful as a kid to find out that by simply doing things that I loved I could raise money which could go on to change someone else’s childhood.

“I have seen first-hand how that £10 raised through a bake-sale, or £20 raised through a quiz, makes an impact, so whatever you decide to do, just have fun – I promise it will go on to do great things.”

Rochelle and Marvin Humes (BBC)

Children In Need’s chief executive Simon Antrobus said: “Every year we are amazed by the remarkable efforts of supporters going above and beyond to make an impact on the lives of children and young people across the UK.

Advertising

“Bringing people together sits at the heart of BBC Children In Need and we hope that our incredible fundraisers have a great time getting together in 2019, knowing it will help us give children and young people the childhood they deserve.”

The 2019 fundraising pack is available for download now from bbc.co.uk/pudsey and is full of ideas to inspire Get Together fundraising ahead of the 2019 appeal show on November 15.

To date the British public has raised more than £1 billion for children and young people across the UK.