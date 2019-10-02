Robert Pattinson: Being cast as Batman is insane

Robert Pattinson has admitted he does not understand how he landed the role of Batman.

The Twilight star, 33, will play the Caped Crusader in a new film which is slated for release in 2021.

“It’s kind of insane,” he told Esquire UK.

“I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect.

“I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

Esquire cover (Esquire UK/Alasdair McLellan/PA)

Pattinson is following on from Ben Affleck, playing a younger version of the crime fighter than Affleck in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

The actor became a heartthrob thanks to his role as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, and opened up to Esquire about finding fame at a young age.

He said: “For a long time you’re very self-conscious in the street. You’re hiding a lot, so [on set] you have an excuse to be wild.

“It’s like being an adrenaline junkie.

“And also, when you don’t know how to do something, why not just run headfirst into a wall? See what happens. I haven’t got any other ideas.”

Robert Pattinson in Esquire (Esquire UK/Alasdair McLellan/PA)

Pattinson appears on the cover of the magazine alongside Willem Dafoe, his co-star in The Lighthouse.

He plays a lighthouse keeper who goes mad, and said it was a “crazy” experience.

“I spent so much time making myself throw up,” he said. “Pissing my pants. It’s the most revolting thing. I don’t know, maybe it’s really annoying.

“There’s a scene where Willem’s kind of sleeping on me and we’re really, really drunk and I felt like we’re completely lost in the scene and I’m sitting there trying to make myself gag and Robert [Eggers] told me off because Willem’s looking at him going, ‘If he throws up on me, I’m leaving the set’.”

The November–December issue of Esquire UK is on sale from October 3.