Race Across The World returns with celebrity special

Celebrities will be “stripped of mod-cons and luxuries” as they take part in a Race Across The World special.

The regular series, on BBC Two, shown earlier this year, saw people race to reach the Far East without taking a single flight or using a smartphone.

Now celebrities are being asked to do the same as they travel thousands of miles for a BBC One spin-off.

“Stripped of all mod-cons and all luxuries, they will have to rely on their skills, cunning, ingenuity and talent rather than the privileges and perks of fame in order to succeed,” the BBC said.

“This incredible journey will give a unique insight into the celebrities and their relationship with their travelling companions as they are pushed to the absolute limit.”

The celebrities will have to travel without the use of credit cards or access to the internet.

They will be given the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare to their final destination.

David Brindley, head of commissioning, popular factual and factual entertainment, said: “Our celebrities won’t be able to rely on their fame and fortune on this journey and we can’t wait to see whose wit and skill gets them to the finish line first, in what is fast becoming one of the most revealing and testing challenges on TV.”

Tim Harcourt, creative director at production company Studio Lambert, said: “This format has been described as fiendishly addictive and was a smash hit for both viewers and critics alike.”

A second series of the regular show is currently filming for BBC Two.