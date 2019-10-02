Maya Jama: People saw my split with Stormzy as entertainment

Maya Jama has spoken out about her split from Stormzy, saying because they are in the public eye people saw the break-up as “entertainment”.

The TV presenter and the grime star parted ways this summer after more than four years together.

Jama told ES magazine: “I used to read magazines when I was little and see all these Hollywood people break up and they didn’t feel like real people.

“And then when you’re in that position, you’re like, ‘Oh shit, it’s very real’.

“Everybody just sees it as entertainment.”

But she added: “These things never last that long. People find something else to talk about.”

Stormzy and Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Jama, 25, said she is “scared” of dating right now and has been spending all of her time with her friends.

“I haven’t been single in so long, how do you flirt any more?!” she said.

The star is living alone and said she feels “like the world’s my oyster”.

She said: “I’m having fun. I live on my own now. Solo bitch.

“I’ve got this little flat that reminds me of a Sex And The City apartment. But without the sex.

“I feel like the world’s my oyster.”

Stormzy, 26, and Jama started dating in January 2015 after meeting in October 2014.

They are thought to have split in August, with reports suggesting they wanted to focus on their careers.