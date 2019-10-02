Martin Scorsese: I couldn’t identify with The Sopranos

Martin Scorsese has said he only ever watched one episode of The Sopranos because he could not identify “with that generation of the underworld”.

The director, 76, is known for mob films such as Casino and Goodfellas, but did not tune in to The Sopranos, which followed mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini).

He told Sight & Sound magazine: “I think I only saw one episode of The Sopranos, for example, because I can’t identify with that generation of the underworld.

“They live in New Jersey with the big houses? I don’t get it.

“They use language – four-letter words – in front of their daughters, at the dinner table? I don’t get that.”

“I just didn’t grow up that way,” added the filmmaker.

Martin Scorsese on Sight & Sound (Sight & Sound)

Scorsese also told the magazine how he went through a period in his career where he “couldn’t get anything made”.

Discussing Al Pacino, he said he was in the running to direct the star in Serpico (1973), he said: “Thankfully, I didn’t get it: it’s a Sidney Lumet thing, and he handled it beautifully. I wouldn’t understand… I couldn’t…

“No, there were a lot of meetings that I was considered for but found that I couldn’t ﬁt in.

“Then he started working with Brian De Palma a lot, but over the years he was always very good with me, respectful.

“We tried to work on a project one time in the 90s, on Modigliani, but we unfortunately never got it made. Or maybe in the late 80s.

“At that time I really couldn’t get anything made. Nothing.”

