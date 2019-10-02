Gwendoline Christie turns heads at BFI London Film Festival opening gala

Gwendoline Christie turned heads as she arrived at the premiere of The Personal History Of David Copperfield in a show-stopping dress.

The Game Of Thrones star captured everyone’s attention as she walked the carpet in the fashion forward white gown, which featured wavy sleeves and an ombre design that saw it change to red as it got closer to the floor.

Gwendoline Christie (Ian West/PA)

The actress wore her hair pulled back from her face, and red heels completed the striking look.

The screening, at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, opened the BFI London Film Festival.

Christie was joined by fellow cast members such as Dev Patel and Rosalind Eleazar, who was elegant in black.

Dev Patel (Ian West/PA)

Rosalind Eleazar (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Aimee Kelly stood out in a blue ruffled outfit, while Morfydd Clark, who also stars in the film, wore a floor-length pink dress with a large frill going from one shoulder to the floor.

Aimee Kelly (Ian West/PA)

Morfydd Clark (Ian West/PA)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield was written and directed by Armando Iannucci, and also stars Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi.