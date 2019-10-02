Duchess of York shares joy over daughter Beatrice’s engagement

Sarah, Duchess of York, has told of her joy at seeing daughter Princess Beatrice’s “eyes shining” following her engagement.

Beatrice is set to wed millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after a whirlwind romance.

Sarah, who has daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with the Duke of York, said on the red carpet at the British Film Institute (BFI) Luminous Gala: “It’s just extraordinary, she’s just such a beauty and to see her eyes shining…”

Of Mr Mapelli Mozzi, who is known as Edo, Sarah said: “I’ve known him all my life. His brother is my godson.

“I’m so proud, and I’ve known Edo since he was four, and he’s got a lovely mum.

“It’s really, really good news.”

Referring to Eugenie’s wedding last year at Windsor Castle to Jack Brooksbank, Sarah added: “I’m really proud of them both.”

“And for mums out there, oh my God. I’ve never understood what it is to have tears of joy because I looked at mothers at weddings, I’m going ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s good news’.

“No, you really feel it because they’re your babies.”

Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi, who has a young son named Wolfie with ex-fiancee Dara Huang, will tie the knot next year.

They became engaged in Italy on a recent holiday and announced the news last week.

The Queen, who is said to be very pleased for her granddaughter, has already been introduced by Beatrice to both Mr Mapelli Mozzi and two-year-old Wolfie.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi, 35, and Beatrice, 31, began dating in autumn 2018, and were soon being tipped to walk up the aisle.

Sarah, Duchess of York and Joan Collins attending the gala as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019 held at the Roundhouse in London (Ian West/PA)

The princess, who split from her long-term love Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together, appeared with the property developer at a Pitch@Palace event at St James’s Palace in London, hosted by the Duke of York in June.

Sarah also shared her support for the BFI event, which saw film stars gather to raise money for future British cinema talents, saying: “For these young people to receive support like that, it is life changing. It means they are truly on their way.

“It’s like giving someone the gold ticket. It’s just extraordinary, that’s why I’m here. I want to support more and more of the dreams of these young filmmakers.”