Demi Lovato details ‘absolutely magical’ baptism experience in Israel

Demi Lovato has described her experience of being baptised in Israel’s River Jordan as “absolutely magical”.

The former Disney Channel star, who was raised a Christian and has Jewish roots, is currently on a “spiritual” trip to the nation.

On Tuesday the Pillow Talk singer, 27, revealed to her 74.5 million Instagram followers that she had been baptised in the River Jordan, where it is said Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist.

Lovato, whose trip also took her to other holy sights around the city, said the Christian rite had filled “the God-sized hole in my heart”.

She said: “I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors.

“When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God… something I’ve been missing for a few years now.

“Spirituality is so important to me… to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul.

“I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”

Lovato’s holiday also included a trip to Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, and the Shalva National Centre for children with disabilities in Jerusalem.

The pop star recently joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming comedy Eurovision and will play an Icelandic singer alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the movie.