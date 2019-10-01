(Magic) Mike Bushell to channel Channing Tatum in Strictly’s movie week

Mike Bushell will channel his inner Channing Tatum as he performs to a song from the film Magic Mike for Strictly Come Dancing’s movie week episode.

The BBC Breakfast sports presenter and his dance partner Katya Jones will dance to The Weather Girls’ classic 1982 hit It’s Raining Men, which was used in the 2012 silver screen drama about male strippers.

In the film, Tatum and his co-stars are seen stripping on stage to the song to a crowd of excited revellers, and Bushell and Jones will bring the movie to life with a cha cha, one of the livelier dance routines used on Strictly.

Mike Bushell and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Songs from films including Moana, Aladdin, Austin Powers and Batman Forever will also be used in the themed episode, which airs on Saturday.

Former footballer Alex Scott and Neil Jones will perform a rumba to Moana song How Far I’ll Go by Auli’I Cravalho, while Disney will get another nod with Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell’s couple’s choice routine to Aladdin’s Friend Like Me, by Will Smith.

Retired footballer David James will be hoping his and Nadiya Bychkova’s Viennese Waltz to Seal’s Kiss From A Rose from Batman Forever will help save him from landing in the bottom two after last week.

EastEnders star Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke will perform a salsa to Quincy Jones’ Soul Bossa Nova used in Austin Powers, suggesting that the professional dancer may dress up like the hapless 1960s spy character portrayed by Mike Myers.

Broadcaster Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton will do a Charleston to Woo Hoo by The 5.6.7.8’s from Kill Bill, while Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will perform the same dance routine but to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns.

David James and Nadiya Bychkova (Guy Levy/BBC)

Slowing things down to the Downton Abbey theme tune will be Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaz Skorjanec with a foxtrot, and a rumba from ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow from A Star Is Born.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage will channel her diva side with a quickstep to Cabaret by Liza Minnelli from the film of the same name with Giovanni Pernice.

Also hoping for a blockbuster hit will be YouTube star Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, who are tackling a paso doble to Lorde’s Everybody Wants To Rule The World from The Hunger Games, and children’s presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, who will samba to Carl Douglas’ Kung Fu Fighting from the the animated film Kung Fu Panda.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice (Guy Levy/BBC)

Paralympian Will Bayley and Janette Manrara will use the Pokemon theme Gotta Catch ‘Em All for a paso doble, and comedian Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will dance a foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s Cheek To Cheek from the classic film Top Hat.

Olympic rower James Cracknell was the first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly at the weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.