Lord Sugar says he never sees Katie Hopkins: I don’t know what she is doing

Lord Sugar has said he never sees former Apprentice candidate Katie Hopkins and does not know what she is doing now.

The former aspiring entrepreneur has become a far-right commentator since appearing on the show in 2007.

She first sparked controversy while appearing on the show, making a string of comments that were critical of her fellow contestants, and ultimately turned down a place in the final and the chance to compete for a £100,000-a-year job working for Lord Sugar.

Katie Hopkins when she was on The Apprentice

She has since forged a career as a columnist and media personality, appearing on US channel Fox News.

She made headlines with a string of comments that have sparked outrage, including comparing migrants to cockroaches, claiming the photograph of a dead Syrian boy lying on a beach that sparked a wave of compassion across Europe was staged and stating that dementia sufferers should not block hospital beds.

Lord Sugar told the PA news agency: “There is only one Katie Hopkins, I suppose.

“There is not many that have gone on get herself a reputation like that.

“I don’t think she is doing that well at the moment, unfortunately she has had some illnesses that have set her back a bit.”

He added: “I don’t follow her at all, I never see her, I don’t know what she’s doing.”

Claude Littner, who is one of Lord Sugar’s advisers on the show and who interviewed Hopkins when she competed, added: “She wasn’t without talent.

“I remember interviewing her all those years ago. Unfortunately she has taken the wrong path but she’s not stupid.”

The Apprentice returns to BBC One on Wednesdays at 9pm.