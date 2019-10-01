Dancing On Ice 2020: Who are the contestants?

Twelve celebrities will be getting their skates on next year when Dancing On Ice returns.

The line-up boasts names like Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, model and businesswoman Caprice Bourret, and Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Here is who is confirmed for the new series:

– Caprice Bourret

The American businesswoman, model and TV personality is hoping for another go at a British reality TV series after being forced to pull out of Channel 4’s winter sports show The Jump in 2017, when she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour.

Having undergone surgery and now ready for her new challenge, she said: “At the moment no nerves. I’m excited more than anything.”

Bourret, 47, is best known for her successful modelling career, and she also has several film, theatre and television appearances to her name, as well as a lingerie and home brand.

– Trisha Goddard

The TV presenter is a self-confessed fan of physical activity, so is looking forward to taking to the ice.

She said: “I love physical stuff. Every day I bike ride, I weight train, I love any physical thing. I learnt to ski at 37, I learnt to roller blade at 42. I’m 62 in December. I thought ‘Why not?’”

– Ian ‘H’ Watkins

The Steps singer joked that in preparation for joining the show he has been watching YouTube videos of previous winners James Jordan and Ray Quinn.

He said: “I have kids now so it’s a skill I can learn and take my kids to the ice.

“It’s scary and exciting and now there’s no turning back. I know I’m going to be put through my paces and that’s the name of the game.”

The 43-year-old Welsh star rose to fame as part of British band Steps, who reunited in 2017 to tour and release a new album after a break.

– Maura Higgins

Irish star Higgins announced on ITV’s This Morning that she would be taking part in the skating series.

She and Curtis Pritchard, who are still dating, came fourth on Love Island.

She said: “I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all. I’m up for the challenge.

“I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

– Michael Barrymore

TV presenter Barrymore is known for presenting shows such as Strike It Lucky, My Kind Of People and My Kind Of Music.

Dancing On Ice will be his TV comeback, and he said of joining the show: “I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited … it’s performance time!”

– Lisa George

The Coronation Street actress will be swapping the cobbles for the ice rink.

Lisa George (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

She is best known for playing Beth Tinker in the ITV soap, a role she has held since 2011.

She said: “I haven’t been on the ice for about 40 years. Yesterday was my first session on the ice. It was good, I really enjoyed it, I didn’t fall. I was a bit scared, I was quite nervous.

“I can’t believe I’m 50 next year and I just thought ‘If I don’t do this now, I’m never going to have the chance to do it again’.”

– Kevin Kilbane

The retired footballer, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team, was the third celebrity announced for the series.

He's kicking off the boots for the skates ⛸ …Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) will be joining us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gyBFPWJUqT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

He described himself as a “total novice”, adding: “This is going to be a massive challenge for me.

“I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football), so let’s just see how this one goes.”

He retired from professional football in 2012.

– Lucrezia Millarini

The ITV news presenter said she was excited at being added to the class of 2020.

She said: “While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier … with a few bruises along the way!”

– Joe Swash

The former soap star will be testing out his moves on the ice after saying he has already failed on dry land.

Swash, who has just become a father to son Rex with partner Stacey Solomon, said: “I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing On Ice is just a silly idea!

“I’ve done no exercise since the baby was born. Stacey thinks it’s funny. I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

– Libby Clegg

Blind Paralympic champion Libby Clegg is no stranger to pressure, but will be taking on a whole new challenge when she gets her skates on.

The sprinter, who enjoyed a double success at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, gave birth to son Edward just five months ago.

Well, it’s finally been announced! I’ll be swapping my sprint spikes for ice skates in the coming months! Hopefully skating my way to success on the ice rink too? Incredibly exciting opportunity which I can’t wait to embrace! @dancingonice #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/Bgz0omnxAu — libby Clegg (@LibbyClegg) September 27, 2019

She said: “After Rio I achieved my ultimate goal and then I thought ‘What else can I do?’

“This opportunity came about and I couldn’t pass it up. I love challenging myself and experiencing new things.”

– Perri Kiely

The Diversity dancer already has some great moves, but it remains to be seen if he can transfer them to the ice.

Perri Kiely (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’ve done a couple of training sessions. Not gonna lie, it’s hard. It’s game face.”

– Ben Hanlin

The magician has said he is hoping to bring some magic to his performances.

He said: “Can I ice skate? Barely.

“But I did say to the producers ‘If I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’”

The series airs in the new year, with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returning as hosts.

A new addition to the judging line-up will be John Barrowman, following Jason Gardiner’s announcement in August this year that he would not be returning.