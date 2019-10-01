Dancing On Ice 2020 confirms its final celebrity contestant

Caprice Bourret is the final celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice.

The model and businesswoman, 47, announced the news on ITV’s Lorraine.

She said she there were “no nerves” at the moment, and added: “I’m excited more than anything.”

Covergirl, put that grace in your skate! ✨ @CapriceBourret_ joins the Class of 2020! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/deoplwUlFq — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) October 1, 2019

Bourret previously competed in Channel 4 reality show The Jump in 2017, but had to depart the series suddenly after being diagnosed with a benign brain tumour.

The mother-of-two had surgery to remove it and told PA News Agency earlier this year: “I promised myself if I survived, I’d change my lifestyle completely, and I have.

“Before, I owned my own business and was a workaholic, working 13-hour days and more.

“Now I’ve licensed it out and have way more time with my children”.

Advertising

She completes the 12-strong celebrity line-up for ITV’s skating show due to air in the New Year.

Bourret joins the already announced line-up of TV presenter Trisha Goddard, magician Ben Hanlin, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

Advertising

Love Island star Maura Higgins, Michael Barrymore, Joe Swash and Steps star Ian “H” Watkins will also compete, with soap actress Lisa George, Scottish Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and Diversity star Perri Kiely also taking part.

The 2020 judging panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo also sees new judge John Barrowman making his debut.

He joins following the departure of Jason Gardiner.

The series will once again be fronted by TV duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan was crowned the winner of this year’s series.